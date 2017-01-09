DFW Population Boom

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) — The Dallas-Fort Worth is in the midst of an extraordinary population boom brought on by domestic migration. Domestic migration is where people move from one part of a country to another. People are attracted to metroplex by the furtile job market, above average schools and economical housing. The growth in Dallas and Tarrant counties can be attributed to international migration and having more births than deaths. But surrounding counties like Rockwall, Denton and Collin are seeing people come from all over the nation. Since 2013, north Texas has increased its population by 100,000 each year.

