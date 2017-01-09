Ft. Worth Suspends Officer in Viral Video

Ft. Worth (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Fort Worth Police Department has suspended Officer William Martin for ten days without pay for his response to a call from a woman who said someone grabbed and choked her son.

Jacqueline Craig called police December 21, saying she needed help. Her daughter posted video of Craig and Martin starting to argue. Martin forces Craig to the ground.

Monday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined Chief Joel Fitzgerald in announcing the suspension. Price described the case as an isolated incident.

“It is not indicative of the way Ft. Worth officers do business,” she says.

Price says the city will work with faith-based organizations, schools and community groups to build relationships.

An internal investigation finds Martin violated department policy, was negligent in his duty and made inappropriate contact.

Fitzgerald says he talked with Martin before a disciplinary hearing, saying Martin was apologetic.

“I challenged him as I challenge many, and that was to get back into the neighborhood and re-establish the relationships that we feel were damaged by what we saw on that video,” Fitzgerald says.

After the announcement, a lawyer for Craig called the punishment a “ten day vacation,” saying Martin should be fired and face criminal charges so he cannot get a job with another department.

Lawyer Lee Merritt says the arrest of Craig instead of Martin sends “dangerous messages” to the city.

“The African American community cannot rely on the Ft. Worth Police Department and they should take matters into their own hands.” Merritt says. “It’s ‘us against them.’ When it comes down to either protecting themselves or our children, they would choose themselves.”

Martin’s lawyer has put out a statement saying the suspension has been appealed.

“Clearly, we do not agree with the findings contained in the Chief’s disciplinary letter,” Terry Daffron writes in a statement. “We look forward to a fair, neutral, and impartial hearing process, free from political pressure and influence.”

