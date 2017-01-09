Garland Manhunt Underway

GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF) — Garland police are looking for Rodney Collins Smith in connection with the murder of his live in girlfriend Linda Lee Harris. Smith is believed to still be in the area. He is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds. Garland Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. On New Years Day, police responded to a welfare check at the Parkside Apartments where they found the victim dead. After questioning witnesses, homicide detectives identified Rodney Collins Smith as their suspect.

