Head of Dallas Animal Services Asks for Patience as Progress is Made

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A new report shows Dallas Animal Services is making some progress in the loose dog problem in sections of the city.

Dallas Police Major Barbara Hobbs, who is overseeing DAS, says they understand what the public wants and what is required of them.

“I believe we have a good start. I don’t believe that within three months that we can say that we are on top of it,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs says they are trying to get a good foundation of the organization.

She asked for time and patience from the Dallas City Council.

Already, more loose dogs have been picked up and more are being released for adoption.

