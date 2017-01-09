Historic Fort Worth Church Hit by Vandals

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – A 100-year-old church in Fort Worth was vandalized early Sunday morning.

Police said the damage was so bad church officials had to cancel services at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church near Texas Christian University that morning.

Most of the damage was in the church’s education center. The suspect busted some of the windows and demolished the furniture.

Police said the suspect also started a fire in the church’s kitchen but a parishioner was able to get to the church and call for help before the fire spread.

A church elder told investigators he saw someone running from the building toward the woods. Church members held a vigil Sunday evening in response to the damage.

Fort Worth police and arson investigators are working to determine who is responsible as well as the motive behind the crime.

