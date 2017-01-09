SWAT Called to Flower Mound Apartment Complex

FLOWER MOUND (WBAP/KLIF News) – Flower Mound police had to call out the SWAT team this weekend to catch a suspected burglar.

Officers were called to an upscale apartment complex near Grapevine Lake to investigate a reported burglary in progress.

They saw one of the apartments had been broken into, and there was someone moving around inside, peeking through the blinds at them.

That someone refused all efforts to communicate, according to police.

The SWAT team was called in, and after a three hour standoff, a tactical unit went in and got him.

It turned out he was in there alone and will be charged with burglary.

