Today, PtCldy, Breezy, 75 / 57, Winds SW 15-20G

Wednesday, Mostly CLoudy, Windy, 79 / 62, Winds SW15-30G

Thursday, Cloudy, Breezy, Rain approaching after dark, 76 / 56

Friday, Rain/Tstorms, 62 / 50

Saturday-Sunday, More Rain, Tstorms, 60’s / 40’s. Localized flooding possible this weekend.