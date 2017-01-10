Fort Worth Man Accused of Murdering Wife and Son Extradited

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – After spending a few weeks in a Colorado jail, the man accused of killing his wife and son in Fort Worth has been extradited to North Texas.

Craig Vandewege was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on capital murder charges early Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth police said Vandewege called 911 to report finding the bodies of his wife, Shanna Vendewege, and their 3-month-old son Dieferik dead on December 15th. Their throats had been cut.

Vandewege was arrested in Colorado shortly after the murders, after police pulled him over for speeding.

He allegedly told an officer that it had been a long week and that his wife and child had been killed.

According to an affidavit, Vendewege told a co-worker that he heard voices and had dreams about killing his wife.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

