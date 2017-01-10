Mold Causes Dallas Middle School to Begin Semester at New Campus

DALLAS (WBAP & KLIF News) – Students from a South Dallas middle school began their spring semester today, but at a different campus.

Zumwalt Middle School was closed last month because of a mold outbreak and favorable conditions for mold to bloom. Class for their spring semester, and possibly parts of the fall semester, will be held at A. Maceo Smith New Tech High School.

Students who ride the bus to school were told to meet at their old school’s flag pole this morning for buses to take them to their temporary campus, but not without a slight big of confusion. Buses met at the other side of the campus away from where the kids gathered, and some parents didn’t know that their kids would be at a different campus this semester.

Dallas school officials say they hope to have Zumwalt open again for the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year, but they’re unsure if the effort to remove the mold and install new heating and ventilation units will be enough to have it completed that quickly.