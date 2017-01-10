Poet Whose Work is Featured on STAAR Stumped by Test Questions

(WBAP/KLIF News) The work of an Ohio poet was used on Texas STAAR tests for middle schools, but the author says the answers on the exam were all wrong. Sara Holbrook says she was stumped by a test question about her own work. Holbrook says answer choices that were offered were incorrect and not what she intended with the poem, but no one asked her before publishing the test question. Holbrook says some of the best teachers she knows are in Texas and it’s a shame that they are forced to spend so much time on a test that is constructed so poorly.

