Texas facing a big budget hole

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) — As the Texas legislature begins a new biennial session lawmakers will have to make do with less money than two years ago. A prolonged oil slump has produced a state budget hole that could amount to $6 billion dollars needed just to maintain current expenses.

Republicans say budget cuts will be difficult and painful but necessary. Democrats complain that the budget is already too lean to provide for necessary social services and education needs.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar told ABC News he’s optimistic about the state’s future now that the oil and gas industries are doing better after a downturn that lasted longer than expected. Tax income from oil and gas fell 52 percent in 2016. Hegar says the budget deficit doesn’t take into consideration billions of additional dollars needed to keep up with the state’s growing population.

(Copyright 2017 WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved.)