Police reviewing if handcuffed man who shot himself searched

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Authorities, citing an ongoing investigation, are declining to say if a Central Texas man who fatally shot himself with a handgun he pulled from his waistband while handcuffed had been searched by the arresting officer.

Austin interim police Chief Brian Manley said Tuesday he has a preliminary belief on whether 19-year-old Zachary Khabir Anam had been searched.

But he declined further comment as the arresting officer – Iven Wall – has not yet been interviewed by investigators.

Police say Anam shot himself as he was being driven to jail by Wall following his arrest Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing a controlled substance.

Manley says Wall and Officer John Ricker, who drove a patrol car that was following Wall, have both been placed on administrative leave.