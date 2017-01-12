Animals Rescued from Fort Worth Shelter Found Abandoned and Killed in Arkansas

HORATIO (WBAP/KLIF News) – More than 100 dogs that had been rescued from an animal shelter in Fort Worth last year were found abandoned and living in squalid conditions in a southwest Arkansas home.

Investigators said eight dogs were found shot to death outside the home in Horatio, about 160 miles west of Little Rock, last month.

The animals had been under the care of a couple who worked with the Ark-La-Tex Animals Rescue Group in Texarkana.

Authorities charged Brian Moore with eight counts of animal cruelty after he allegedly confessed to shooting the dogs.

If convicted, Moore faces up to eight years in prison. His alleged accomplice, Whitney Smither, fled to Indiana and is expected to be charged.

In a Facebook post on the Ark-La-Tex Animals Rescue Group’s page, a representative named Whitney Harrison said that she is building a case against Smither.

“This is a very tedious process, but I want to make sure that I don’t miss anything. I know many people want her head on a pole right now. Please understand I am working on things, and she will answer for every single dog and cat she was responsible for. It’s my responsibility to make sure she does that.”



