Strong south winds are blowing high levels of Juniper/Mountain Cedar pollen northward into DFW.

A weak cold front and heavier rains should settle the atmosphere this weekend.

Today, Mostly Cloudy, Spotty showers after dark, 76 / 48, Winds South 5-10

Friday, Isolated showers off and on, 53 / 46

Saturday, Spotty showers and storms, 57 / 54

Sunday, Rain, Tstorms increasing, 68 / 52

Monday/MLK..Rain..tapering off, 60 / 42