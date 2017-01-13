A Dallas County Judge Wants to Change the Way Family Violence Cases are Handled

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas County Judge is taking a different approach to her case work. Judge Shequitta Kelly is expediting her domestic violence cases by getting more involved in the pre-court process. Last June, Kelly started encouraging prosecutors to release evidence to attorneys sooner and lawyers to plea bargain or go to court earlier.

Her efforts reduced her case work from the first six months of last year from almost 200 to four. Her workload from June to December is also considerably less. Kelly is one 17 Dallas criminal court judges. She is the only one actively using this approach.

