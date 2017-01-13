Fort Worth Police Search for Missing Woman

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Fort Worth police are asking the public to help search for a woman who disappeared a month ago.

Rachel Marie Seeton was last seen leaving the Drummer Inn Motel on Camp Bowie West Boulevard near Alta Mere Drive on December 13th.

Seeton is white, 4-foot-11, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The missing person bulletin states that she is mentally challenged and needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.