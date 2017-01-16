Garland House Fire Kills Elderly Man, Critically Injures Wife

GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF News) – A man was killed and his elderly wife is in critical condition after a fire destroyed their home in Garland Sunday night.

It started around 10:45 p.m. at the home on Green Cove Drive near North Country Club Road.

The Garland Fire Department’s Merrill Ballancier said a neighbor heard glass breaking and saw flames shooting through the roof.

He said the person called 911 but it was too late for one of the occupants.

“There was so much fire in there. There was heavy smoke and you can’t see where you’re going. You’re breathing that smoke in. That’s part of the problem with fire is that heavy heat and smoke. You can’t overcome that,” said Ballancier.

Ballancier said that although one victim made it out alive, a smoke detector could have saved both of their lives.

“Please check your smoke detector. It’s winter time now and people are burning their heaters and fireplaces. A working smoke detector can also help give you enough notification to get out of the house and call the fire department,” he said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.



Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.