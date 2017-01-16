Lawmaker Want DOJ to Investigate Fort Worth Officer

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – A State Representative said the Department of Justice should investigate the actions of a Fort Worth officer seen in a viral video.

Representative Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth) told WFAA-TV she wasn’t happy with the punishment given to Officer William Martin.

He was suspended for ten days without pay after he arrested Jacqueline Craig and her daughter after she’d called the police to report an assault on her son by a neighbor.

Protesters and activists have been protesting Martin’s punishment.

He’ll patrol the same neighborhood when he returns to work.

