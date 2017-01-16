Man Attacked in Target Parking Lot

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – The North Texas theater community is raising money to help a director who was attacked over the weekend.

Derek Whitener, the Artistic Director of the Firehouse Theatre in Farmer’s Branch, was attacked with a pipe in the parking lot of a Target in Uptown Dallas by two masked men over the weekend.

He underwent surgery on Sunday and is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Medical Center.

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Whitener’s medical bills.

So far, the campaign has raised nearly half of its $20,000 goal.

