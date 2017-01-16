Police ID Body Found in Pond

ADDISON (WBAP/KLIF News) – Police in Addison are trying to figure out how a man’s body wound up in a local pond.

Authorities have identified Jacobi McGee, 24, of Dallas, as the person who was found floating in a pond over the weekend.

Investigators said officers were called to Winnwood Park on Belt Line Road after some people walking by noticed the body.

McGee’s mom reported him missing on Dec. 27, 2016 and he was found about one mile away from his home.

Police said there was a large contusion over his eye, but investigators aren’t sure whether he died of an accident or foul play.

