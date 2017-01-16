Reports of Storm Damage, Power Outages Across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – About 4,000 residents were without power Monday morning and dozens of homes were damaged after severe weather tore through parts of North Texas Sunday night.

A tornado touched down near the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport. One man didn’t want to be caught out in the open and waited out the storm under the awning of a gas station along Highway 360.

“That’s really the worst place you can be if you want to be if there’s a tornado going through the area. You could be squashed like a bug. Those trailers, once they get moving will tear through a lot of stuff,” he said.

After the Cowboys game, fans were kept inside the AT&T Stadium because of the tornado warning. They were told to stand away from the stadium’s windows.

At least thirty homes were damaged on the other side of the Metroplex in Northwest Frisco.

The heavy winds ripped fences from the ground, twisted street signs and ripped chimneys off of roofs.

There were no reports of injuries in the area. Oncor said that crews were working as quickly as possible to restore power to its customers but the work was hindered by the large amount of debris.

“Downed power lines. They’re seeing a lot trees and limbs due to the high winds,” said the company’s Connie Piloto.

She said she wants residents to be cautious as they clean up their neighborhoods.

“We ask anyone who sees a downed power line or if they’re around a tree and are not sure to stay away. Keep the kids and pets away and call 9-1-1,” she said.

Piloto said Oncor does not have a set time frame for when the power will be restored to residents.

“Crews are working diligently and our job is not done until all of our customers can turn on their lights,” she said.



