(WBAP/KLIF News) One of the biggest names in finance is standing behind the president-elect. Steve Forbes is the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. He says Donald Trump is able to pull the trigger on getting things done, in part because he’s made excellent choices for cabinet heads. Forbes also ran for president twice, himself, on the Republican ticket.

