Lawmakers to Consider ‘Anti-Sanctuary City’ Bills

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Texas Legislature is getting ready to battle over an “anti-sanctuary cities” bill.

Several bills banning sanctuary cities have been filed in the past and they all failed.

Sanctuary cities is a common term for local entities that don’t enforce federal immigration laws.

Bills filed in both chambers would allow local police to enforce immigration laws, but only if the officer is working with a federal immigration officer or under an agreement between the local and federal agency.

Cities that don’t honor the laws could be denied state funding.

Critics said this type of bill could lead to racial profiling.

