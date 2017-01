LITTLE ELM (WBAP/KLIF) – A Little Elm police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon near Waterview and Turtle Cove.

Police report an active shooter situation is underway with the suspect barricaded.

Schools in the area are on lockdown as a precaution.

Students are being kept at Lakeside Middle School, Powell and Zellars.

No word on the condition of the officer who was reportedly taken to Denton Regional Hospital.

