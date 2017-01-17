Mesquite Officers Now Wear Cowboy Hats

MESQUITE (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Mesquite Police Department now gives their officers an alternative to the traditional standard issued hat.

Many are now wearing cowboy hats.

Chief Charles Cato said around 180 of his department’s 220 uniformed officers have decided to make the switch.

It’s not mandatory, but each officer was able to vote on the new hat and the option to order one.

The Resistol black straw hat was the choice and gives officers more protection in bad weather.

The hats cost $46 each and are in the department’s budget this year.

