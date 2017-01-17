Tarrant County Students Head to Washington for Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News) A few North Texas students will get to watch Donald Trump become the 45th president – in person. On Friday, 13 students from Tarrant County schools will stand in the National Mall and watch the inauguration. Students signed up a year ago, long before they knew who would be placing a hand on the Bible, according to the Star Telegram. They will be part of a program that will explore challenges the new president will face and ways to solve them. A group from SMU in Dallas will also be attending and will hear speakers such as General Colin Powell, Spike Lee, and Carly Fiorina.

