Washington DC to Transform Into Fortress

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Thousands of officers, in plain clothes and in full gear, will be on hand for Friday’s swearing in of the 45th President and the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C.

“Security going to be extraordinarily complicated,” Tegan Broadwater, the president of Tactical Systems Network in Fort Worth, told WBAP/KLIF News. “There are so many different agencies and parts to the puzzle, but you’re dealing with people that have done this before and at the highest level.”

Click to hear WBAP/KLIF’s Chelsea Wade talk with Broadwater:

Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said during a briefing last week that 28,000 officers would be dedicated to the security detail. The cost is expected to exceed $100 million.

“This particular security preparation is going to be about ten times what it was during President Obama’s first inauguration. That is a significant thing, and I think a lot of that is due to the acrimonious language on social media, even from Donald Trump himself,” said Broadwater.

Security will be stepped up starting with Thursday’s wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery through Saturday’s prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Trump will take the oath of office around 11:00 a.m. Friday. WBAP 820 AM and KLIF 570 AM will simulcast the ceremony.

