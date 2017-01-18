Josh Harbuck Tribute

ALEDO (WBAP/KLIF News) – WBAP has lost one of their own. Hal Jay’s oldest son, Josh Harbuck, 36, passed away Tuesday night after a one vehicle crash in Erath County.

Josh was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the truck was uninjured.

He is survived by his wife Emery, two young children Hudson and Harper, and his brother Carter.

Josh played football at Texas Christian University from 1998 to 2001.

Please join us in sending prayers out to Hal and his wife Ann as well as his entire family.

Brian Estridge of the WBAP Morning News Team paid tribute to Josh this morning:

