To donate to Hal Jay’s Son’s Family Fund

WBAP Morning Show’s Hal Jay’s oldest son, Josh Harbuck, passed away in a one vehicle crash Tuesday night. Josh was 36 and leaves behind a beautiful wife and two young children.

A fund has been set up on their behalf at all InterBank DFW locations. If you can, please stop by or call a InterBank branch below.

The fund is called “The Josh Harbuck Family Fund”. We appreciate anything that you can give.

InterBank – Aledo

200 North FM 1187

Aledo, Tx 76008

817.441.1717

InterBank – Camp Bowie

4256 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, Tx 76107

817.570.6000

InerBank – Grapevine

4501 William D Tate

Grapevine, Tx 76051

817.421.1212

Inter-Bank – Hillcrest

6829 Hillcrest

Dallas, Tx 75205

214.378.3011

InterBank – Lovers Lane

4300 Lovers Lane

University Park, Tx 75225

214.239.7700

InterBank – Mockingbird ,

5307 E. Mockingbird ,Suite 110

Dallas, Tx 75206

214.370.4500