To donate to Hal Jay’s Son’s Family Fund

WBAP Morning Show’s Hal Jay’s oldest son, Josh Harbuck, passed away in a one vehicle crash Tuesday night. Josh was 36 and leaves behind a beautiful wife and two young children.
A fund has been set up on their behalf at all InterBank DFW locations. If you can, please stop by or call a InterBank branch below.
The fund is called “The Josh Harbuck Family Fund”. We appreciate anything that you can give.
InterBank – Aledo
200 North FM 1187
Aledo, Tx 76008
817.441.1717
InterBank – Camp Bowie
4256 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth, Tx 76107
817.570.6000
InerBank – Grapevine
4501 William D Tate
Grapevine, Tx 76051
817.421.1212
Inter-Bank – Hillcrest
6829 Hillcrest
Dallas, Tx 75205
214.378.3011
InterBank – Lovers Lane
4300 Lovers Lane
University Park, Tx 75225
214.239.7700
InterBank – Mockingbird ,
5307 E. Mockingbird ,Suite 110
Dallas, Tx 75206
214.370.4500