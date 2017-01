Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Jewish Community Center was threatened Wednesday. It was one of 28 Jewish centers in at least 17 states that received bomb threats. A week ago 16 Jewish centers along the eastern seaboard were threatened. The FBI believes all of the threats came from a single source, but so far that source has not been identified. To this point no bombs have been found in any of the threatened centers, but the FBI cautions such threats should always be taken seriously.