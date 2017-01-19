Dallas Officers Kill Woman in Stolen Car

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dallas police officers shot and killed a woman they said tried to back over them.

A 911 call came in for a suspicious person around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived at an apartment complex on Eastside Avenue, just west of Interstate 30 near Munger Boulevard, they found a man and a woman in a stolen car.

“The occupants ignored commands, started the stolen vehicle and reversed a short distance, striking a marked police vehicle,” said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro.

Investigators said the woman hit a fence and then backed toward officers.

She was taken to Baylor Hospital and was pronounced dead.

A man who was also in the car was hurt by flying glass.

