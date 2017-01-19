Execution of Dallas-Area Real Estate Agent’s Killer Reset

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) – Next week’s scheduled execution of a North Carolina parolee convicted of killing a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 10 years ago has been postponed.

The lethal injection of 36-year-old Kosoul Chanthakoummane has been reset for July 19 by State District Judge Ben Smith. Collin County prosecutors asked the scheduled Jan. 25 date be moved so courts had proper time to review new appeals in his case. The inmate’s lawyers had asked the execution date be completely withdrawn.

Chanthakoummane had been paroled to Dallas to live with relatives after serving time for a Charlotte, North Carolina, abduction and robbery when he was arrested two months after the July 2006 slaying of real estate agent Sarah Walker. She was beaten and stabbed at a model home in McKinney.

