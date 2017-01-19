Former President and First Lady remain hospitalized

Houston (WBAP/KLIF) – Former President and First Lady George and Barbara Bush remain hospitalized in Houston, but are improving. Houston Methodist Hospital reports former President George H.W. Bush is in stable condition while being treated for pneumonia. He is still in I.C.U., and his doctors want to keep him there for observation. Former First Lady Barbara Bush is also hospitalized in Houston Methodist for treatment of bronchitis. She, too is improving. The former President is 92. Mrs. Bush is 91.