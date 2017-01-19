Rep. Sessions (R-TX) Anticipates Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News) Lawmakers are descending on the Capitol ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration into presidential office. While many Democrats have boycotted the ceremony, Republicans see the transition as new hope. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-32nd District, Dallas) says Trump was voted in because of the dashed hopes of the American middle class during the Obama administration. Sessions says while Trump may have softened his stance on immigration issues, he remains steadfast on backing a plan to eliminate illegal border-crossing.

