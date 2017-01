FORNEY (WBAP/KLIF News) – A man from Forney has been accused of filming young boys.

Kevin Scott Morris bragged about his videos on his Facebook page where he filmed boys in sexually explicit acts, according to court papers.

Morris is being charged with one count of enticement of a minor, one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child porn.

He remains in federal custody and his trial is set for June.

