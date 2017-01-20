Fort Worth Police officer awarded Medal of Honor

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The Fort Worth Police Department has given its highest award for heroism to an officer who was shot five times last year while chasing two suspects. Officer Matt Pearce was awarded the department’s Medal of Honor. He was gunned down at point blank range last March by Ed McIver Sr. while pursuing him and his son, Ed McIver Jr., through a wooded, brushy area in west Fort Worth. Despite his injuries Pearce managed to fire back, and the elder McIver was killed. The younger man was arrested later. Officer Pearce is still recovering from his injuries.