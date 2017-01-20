Mark Levin, Others Pay Tribute to Hal Jay’s Son

(WBAP/KLIF News) – Many people are reacting the death of Hal Jay’s son, Josh Harbuck.
Harbuck, 36, passed away Tuesday night after a crash in Erath County.
He is survived by his wife Emery, two young children Hudson and Harper, Hal Jay, his wife, Ann, and Harbuck’s brother, Carter.
“I cannot think of anything more horrible than losing a child,” said Conservative Talk Show Host Mark Levin. “I just want Hal and our family at WBAP to know that our heart is with them and our prayers go out to his family.”
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price also wanted Hal and his family to know her thoughts are with them:
The fund to donate to Josh’s wife and children is called the “Josh Harbuck Family Fund”. People can take their donation to any InterBank location.
InterBank – Aledo
200 North FM 1187
Aledo, Tx 76008
817.441.1717
InterBank – Camp Bowie
4256 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth, Tx 76107
817.570.6000
InerBank – Grapevine
4501 William D Tate
Grapevine, Tx 76051
817.421.1212
Inter-Bank – Hillcrest
6829 Hillcrest
Dallas, Tx 75205
214.378.3011
InterBank – Lovers Lane
4300 Lovers Lane
University Park, Tx 75225
214.239.7700
InterBank – Mockingbird ,
5307 E. Mockingbird ,Suite 110
Dallas, Tx 75206
214.370.4500
