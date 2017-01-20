Mark Levin, Others Pay Tribute to Hal Jay’s Son

(WBAP/KLIF News) – Many people are reacting the death of Hal Jay’s son, Josh Harbuck.

Harbuck, 36, passed away Tuesday night after a crash in Erath County.

He is survived by his wife Emery, two young children Hudson and Harper, Hal Jay, his wife, Ann, and Harbuck’s brother, Carter.

“I cannot think of anything more horrible than losing a child,” said Conservative Talk Show Host Mark Levin. “I just want Hal and our family at WBAP to know that our heart is with them and our prayers go out to his family.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price also wanted Hal and his family to know her thoughts are with them:

​

WBAP has received hundreds of messages on social media, and we thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers:

The fund to donate to Josh’s wife and children is called the “Josh Harbuck Family Fund”. People can take their donation to any InterBank location.

InterBank – Aledo

200 North FM 1187

Aledo, Tx 76008

817.441.1717

InterBank – Camp Bowie

4256 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, Tx 76107

817.570.6000

InerBank – Grapevine

4501 William D Tate

Grapevine, Tx 76051

817.421.1212

Inter-Bank – Hillcrest

6829 Hillcrest

Dallas, Tx 75205

214.378.3011

InterBank – Lovers Lane

4300 Lovers Lane

University Park, Tx 75225

214.239.7700

InterBank – Mockingbird ,

5307 E. Mockingbird ,Suite 110

Dallas, Tx 75206

214.370.4500

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.