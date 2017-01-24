Attorneys Prep for John Wiley Price Trial

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Attorneys in the trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price met at the courthouse for one of the last hearings before his trial.

Price is facing corruption charges and is accused of selling his vote for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

His trial is set to begin late next month.

Several high-profile names are on the witness list including County Judge Clay Jenkins, former City Manager Mary Suhm, H. Ross Perot Jr. and former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk.

