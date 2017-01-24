Dallas to Launch Small Business Center Near Fair Park

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dallas is working with the United Methodist Church to start an entrepreneurship center near Fair Park. The center will offer space for potential small business owners to develop a plan.

Potential business owners will be able to rent cubicle space or meet with other people who have business ideas to form partnerships.

“This project brings opportunity and hope to a community that often lacks the resources, the training and the support to pursue their dreams,” says Councilwoman Tiffinni Young.

“The District” should open this Spring. United Methodist Church is funding the project initially and will work with the city on funding once the center is running.

“It’s exciting, it’s a concrete step in igniting the neighborhood and modeling what can be done with our faith communities and public and private support,” says Bishop Michael McKee.

The church had launched a project to eliminate poverty in the two zip codes around Fair Park by 2025. The US Census had labeled the 75215 zip code the poorest in Dallas County. More than half of households in the zip code fall below the poverty line.

(Copyright 2017 WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved)