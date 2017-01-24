Dave Williams 1/24/17; We’re not supposed to bury our kids

If we’re lucky we make it through most of our lives without being hammered too hard or too often by personal tragedy. Still, life strikes us all with blows that send us to our knees.

ALEDO, TX (WBAP/KLIF News) – WBAP has lost a beloved member of the family: Hal Jay’s oldest son, Josh Harbuck, 36, passed away Tuesday night in a one vehicle crash in Erath County. Josh was pronounced dead at the scene. He is survived by his wife Emery, two young children, Hudson and Harper, and his brother Carter.

The story hit us like a lightning bolt Tuesday night. We at Cumulus Media – Dallas, colleagues and friends of one of the most beloved personalities in North Texas, felt as if a member of our own families had suddenly been struck down in the prime of life.

Sunday in Fort Worth a visitation saw hundreds of friends of Josh and his family turn out to share their sorrow. Yesterday a crowd estimated at more than two thousand attended a funeral that was prayer, tear and laugh-filled. It was love-filled, marking an end and yet a beginning for Josh’s wife and kids, for his parents Hal and Ann; for their younger son, Carter and his family. They are left alone together to begin the seemingly impossible process of getting on with their lives.

There are no words to ease heartbreak. No tears can fill the void.

We can only watch as our friends struggle to cope with their grief in solitude.

And in our sorrow we pray that when our turn comes we will have their depth of faith and resilience.

