Fort Worth to Consider Changes to Aggressive Panhandling Ordinance

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – The City of Fort Worth will vote Tuesday night on how to curb panhandling.

Council says the panhandlers are a growing nuisance to residents and businesses.

A controversial proposal to make it illegal to give panhandlers money has been tabled for now, but council will vote to repeal a portion of the city’s ordinance that makes loitering for the purpose of begging illegal.

Council says it wants to replace it with tougher language that regulates panhandling and solicitation in public places and on private property.

The new ordinance will also set guidelines for when a solicitation becomes an offense.

