Person of Interest in Sul Ross Student’s Disappearance Arrested for DWI

ALPINE (WBAP/KLIF News) – A suspect in the disappearance of a Keller woman in west Texas was arrested this week.
Chris Estrada has been charged him with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest after he led police in Alpine on a high-speed chase.
He’s a suspect in the disappearance of Zuzu Verk. She vanished in Alpine in October after a date with her boyfriend, Robert Fabian.
Estrada is a friend of Fabian’s and police seized his Mustang as part of their investigation.
Verk is 5’10”, 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
A $200,00 reward has been set up for information leading to an arrest in this case.
