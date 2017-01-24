Texas Appeals Court Refuses to Block Thursday Execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) – Texas’ highest criminal court has refused to stop this week’s execution of a 43-year-old man convicted of a suburban Dallas sandwich shop robbery where two employees were fatally shot.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals late Tuesday rejected appeals from attorneys for Terry Edwards. He’s set for lethal injection Thursday evening in Huntsville for the 2002 death of 26-year-old Mickell Goodwin. The manager of the Subway restaurant in Balch Springs, 34-year-old Tommy Walker, also was killed. Edwards weeks earlier was fired from the shop.

His attorneys insist among several claims that a cousin, not Edwards, did the shootings, that Dallas County prosecutors improperly excluded blacks from his jury and that he had poor legal help at his trial and during previous appeals.

Edwards still has appeals in the federal courts.

