East Texas Judge in Hot Water Over Facebook Posts

TEXARKANA (WBAP/KLIF News) – A judge in East Texas isn’t backing down from his comments about the women who participated in last weekend’s march in Washington.

Judge Bailey Moseley, of Texarkana, posted a message on Facebook this week calling the protestors “a million fat women,” and later called the demonstrations “nothing more than a hissy fit.”

After receiving some backlash, the post was removed from Moseley’s page.

He later replied to a comment and said deleting the post was a mistake.

A search for Moseley’s page on Wednesday morning came up empty.

