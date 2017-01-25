Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Joins Coalition Against Bathroom Bill

FORT WORTH (WBAP & KLIF News) — The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce has joined a coalition that opposes the transgender bathroom bill in the Texas Legislature.

The coalition is called “Texas Competes,” a group that claims to be pro-business and aims to keep the state “economically vibrant.”

Mark Nurdin is the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce chairman and says the bathroom bill, known as Senate Bill 6, threatens the coalition’s goal.

“Texas is in a very enviable position right now attracting businesses to the state,” Nurdin says. “If this bill passes, that will be at risk. We only have to look at the experience in North Carolina to see what the impact could be.”

He says the state could suffer anywhere from just under one billion to eight and a half billion dollars in losses if the state decides to limit bathroom use to the gender someone is born with rather than what they identify with.

Those in favor of the bill say it would improve public safety and keep potential predators out of restrooms.

“I’m not aware of a problem. I’m not sure what they’re trying to address with Senate Bill 6,” Nurdin says. “My friends and family aren’t aware of a problem. My business associates aren’t aware of a problem. I’m of the opinion that this legislation will create a problem.”