Self Driving Cars are Coming to Texas

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas will soon become a testing ground for self driving cars. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it has named Texas a national Automated Vehicle Proving Ground for the testing of connected and automated vehicle technologies.

In a press release, Texas Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director Marc Williams said, “with five of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities in Texas and our population expected to potentially double by the year 2050, Texas must be a leader in new technology that addresses transportation challenges. This partnership puts Texas at the forefront of automated vehicle technologies that likely will shape the future of transportation around the world.”