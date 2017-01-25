Teacher’s Aide Fakes Cancer to Hide Criminal Charges

MESQUITE (WBAP/KLIF News) – A teacher’s aide at Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite is accused of lying about having cancer.

Parents and students raised more than $11,000 for Kevin MaBone, and a local body shop donated a car last week.

His story started falling apart on Monday after he called the principal to tell her he had been cured, but was going to take a few days off.

A school resource officer ran a background check and discovered MaBone was scheduled to appear in court in West Virginia during his time off.

MaBone pleaded guilty in October to misappropriating taxpayer money.

The district said it’s not sure how it missed his past history during his hiring.

School officials are working to terminate him and reimburse parents and students who donated money.

