Teen Pinned Down at McKinney Pool Party Sues Former Officer

McKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF News) – The family of a bikini-clad teen who was taken to the ground by a former police officer in McKinney has filed a federal lawsuit.

They’re seeking $5 million from the city and ex-officer. The incident happened in June 2015 and was caught on video.

Dajerria Becton, who was 15 at the time, claims former Officer Eric Casebolt violated her constitutional rights by using excessive force and holding her without probable cause.

In a statement to WFAA-TV, the City of McKinney denied the claims and said it will vigorously defend the lawsuit.

Casebolt resigned shortly after the incident. A grand jury declined to pursue criminal charges against him.

