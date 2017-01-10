Leaders of Convention and Visitors Bureaus Gather to Oppose Texas “Bathroom Bill”

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Several heads of city Convention and Visitors Bureaus from across Texas will call for state lawmakers to not pass a so-called “Bathroom Bill.”

Visit Dallas CEO Phillip Jones says while the state is looking at a possible $8.5-billion annual revenue loss, there are specific numbers for North Texas.

“In the first couple of years it could be as much as $2-billion in lost revenue to the City of Dallas and Fort Worth and North Texas region,” said Jones. “That will only grow.”

Jones says their message to lawmakers is to listen to the business community and to recognize that this is not just a guess. Jones says they have seen the lost revenue hit North Carolina.

