Ezekiel Elliott in Minor Car Crash Near Practice Facility

FRISCO (WBAP & KLIF News) — One of the Dallas Cowboys’ star rookies was involved in a car crash on his way to practice this morning.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott crashed into another vehicle Wednesday morning around 7:30 AM in Frisco near the Dallas North Tollway and Gaylord Parkway, right by the Cowboys’ practice facility.

Frisco Police say the crash was minor and that nobody was injured. They would not provide any other details regarding the nature of the wreck.

Elliott has already addressed the crash in jest on Twitter.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

The Cowboys host the Packers Sunday afternoon in Arlington for their first playoff game of the season.